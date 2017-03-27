Fight ends Decatur concert early, performer responds
The concert, featuring rap artist "Boosie Badazz," formerly known as "Lil' Boosie," took place at the Decatur Masonic Temple. Police tell WAND News that officers responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital at about 1:45 a.m. for a report of an injured person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar 14
|dField
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mar 9
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC