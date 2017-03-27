EXCHANGE: Soup kitchen's job training...

EXCHANGE: Soup kitchen's job training helps clients grow

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Feb. 21, 2017 photo, lead apprentice Andrew Leinard installs a garden trellis for tomatoes and cucumbers in a new Good Samaritan Inn greenhouse in Decatur. Ill. When founders of the Good Samaritan Inn signed a three-year lease on their first building in 1982, they believed that was all the longer they would be in business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rent a house on the lake. Mar 14 dField 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Mar 9 Amilia 136
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC