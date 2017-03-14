EDC says over 1,300 jobs available in Macon County
March 14 - The perception that jobs are hard to come by in the Decatur and Macon County persists, and the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County continues to work to dispel that misconception. Joining Byers & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Tue
|dField
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mar 9
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC