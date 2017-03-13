Decatur students asking the tough que...

Decatur students asking the tough questions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

School board candidates were invited by current and former students of Decatur Public schools to hear their concerns as they continue their campaigns into the April election. Former student, Aaliyah Buck said, "everything that the school board does directly affects the students and just getting more student input and making sure you are hearing it and listen to it and make sure you implement different things based on those opinions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rent a house on the lake. 19 hr dField 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Mar 9 Amilia 136
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb 25 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb 14 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC