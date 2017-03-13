Decatur police seeking public assista...

Decatur police seeking public assistance in solving Decatur Auto Parts theft

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

DECATUR Decatur police are turning to the community for help in solving several thefts that took place on Woodford Street last week. According to the Decatur Police Department, a vehicle, along with several car parts and batteries, went missing from the lot of Decatur Auto Parts, located at 2500 N. Woodford St., went missing in the early morning hours of March 6. They believed it happened sometime between 4:45 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Police suspect, after studying the surveillance video, that the individuals who committed the crime appear to be in their twenties.

