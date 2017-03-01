Decatur Police now have 2 in custody in connection with weekend shooting

MORE DETAILS: Decatur detectives have made another arrest in connection with a shooting on the city's west side this past weekend. Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Detectives and members of the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested 23-year-old Charles Boey, on an arrest warrant for Attempted Murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.