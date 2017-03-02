Decatur mayoral candidates debate
March 2 - The two Decatur mayoral candidates squared off at the NAACP and Herald & Review's candidate forum Wednesday night. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who is serving out former Mayor Mike McElroy's term, is running for election against businessman John Phillips, Sr. The two candidates debated at the Decatur Civic Center Theater in front of a good-sized crowd.
