Decatur man pleads guilty to first-degree murder

In an update to a story WAND has been following, a Decatur man has pled guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2014 death of his girlfriend. According to Macon County Court documents, Eddie Sutters, 67, pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder in court on March 7. Sutters was arrested following an investigation into the death of 53-year-old Janice Cole, who was found dead near an intersection in Macon County .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.