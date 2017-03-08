Decatur homeless down, but racial dis...

Decatur homeless down, but racial disparity exists

The number of homeless people in Decatur has dropped for the third straight year, but racial disparities exist and chronic homelessness remains unchanged. The Decatur Herald & Review reported Thursday that a survey covering January 2016 through January of this year shows that the number of black homeless people increased to 51 percent of the total from 43 percent.

