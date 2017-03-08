Decatur homeless down, but racial disparity exists
The number of homeless people in Decatur has dropped for the third straight year, but racial disparities exist and chronic homelessness remains unchanged. The Decatur Herald & Review reported Thursday that a survey covering January 2016 through January of this year shows that the number of black homeless people increased to 51 percent of the total from 43 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|Once you go black you're a single mom
|Feb 17
|Proud white mom
|1
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC