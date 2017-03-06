Decatur council to hear update on neighborhood redevelopment efforts
March 6 - Details of a plan to take care of dilapidated homes will be revealed tonight at the Decatur City Council meeting. The city will begin addressing the many dilapidated and boarded up homes in the city's neighborhoods.
