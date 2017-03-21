Decatur Auxiliary Officer retiring after 28 years
March 21 - Decatur Police Auxiliary Captain Rodney Gant is retiring after 28 years of voluntary service for the City of Decatur. Captain Gant has dedicated his time free of charge to serve on the Auxiliary force.
