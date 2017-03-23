Crossing, Central IL Food Bank provide fresh food to hundreds
March 23 - Decatur residents will be eating well for the next few weeks after grabbing some fresh food at Crossing Healthcare Wednesday. It was Crossing and the Central Illinois Food Bank's second food distribution event.
