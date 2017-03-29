City of Decatur hosting employee Health Fair
The city's Wellness Team is hosting the second Health Fair on Wednesday, April 5 at the Decatur Civic Center arena. The Team's mission is to promote health awareness and to provide information and resources for employees to manage their health and wellness.
