Chili's dispels rumors of Decatur location

March 27 - A Chili's spokesperson says the popular restaurant chain does not have plans to open a location in Decatur, despite rumors swirling around the community. WSOY heard rumors that Chili's could be opening in the former Ruby Tuesday location off U.S. Route 36. But a Chili's Grill & Bar spokesperson denied those rumors in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.