Champaign firefighters installing free smoke alarms March 4
The Champaign Fire Department is working to reduce the risk of future house fire fatalities during a "Smoke Alarm Blitz" March 4. Firefighters will visit homes in the 900 block of West Clark Street and the south side of the 900 block of West University Avenue to install free smoke alarms. Deputy Chief John Barker will also be on hand to explain the importance of having a working smoke alarm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|Once you go black you're a single mom
|Feb 17
|Proud white mom
|1
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC