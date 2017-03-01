Champaign firefighters installing fre...

Champaign firefighters installing free smoke alarms March 4

The Champaign Fire Department is working to reduce the risk of future house fire fatalities during a "Smoke Alarm Blitz" March 4. Firefighters will visit homes in the 900 block of West Clark Street and the south side of the 900 block of West University Avenue to install free smoke alarms. Deputy Chief John Barker will also be on hand to explain the importance of having a working smoke alarm.

