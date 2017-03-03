Central IL Regional Political Action Committee (CIPAC) endorses local candidates
March 3 - Central Illinois Political Action Committee has released an endorsement for candidates of the local election to be held on April 4, 2017. CIPAC collected written questionnaires from all candidates running for Mayor of Decatur, Decatur City Council, and Decatur School Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|Once you go black you're a single mom
|Feb 17
|Proud white mom
|1
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC