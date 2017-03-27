Board OK's interim superintendent contract
Under the interim contract, the district will pay Fregeau $800 for each day he comes to work in Decatur before his official contract takes effect July 1. Fregeau currently works as an assistant superintendent in the North Kansas City Schools. "This will allow time for him to be back," said board president Sherri Perkins.
