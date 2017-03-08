Blood drive in Decatur this Saturday
March 8 - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive this weekend and they are asking for your participation. This Saturday, March 11, CICBC staff will be at the Macon County Farm Bureau collecting blood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|Once you go black you're a single mom
|Feb 17
|Proud white mom
|1
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC