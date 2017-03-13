Bioprocessing Could Create 20,000 Jobs
State Senator Chapin Rose of Decatur believes bioprocessing research, development and production could create up to 20,000 new jobs for the central Illinois economy over the next decade. Rose escorted state, city and agricultural leaders on a tour of the James R. Randall Research Lab and the Midwest Inland Port at ADM on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
