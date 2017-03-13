Bioprocessing Could Create 20,000 Jobs

Bioprocessing Could Create 20,000 Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

State Senator Chapin Rose of Decatur believes bioprocessing research, development and production could create up to 20,000 new jobs for the central Illinois economy over the next decade. Rose escorted state, city and agricultural leaders on a tour of the James R. Randall Research Lab and the Midwest Inland Port at ADM on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rent a house on the lake. 18 hr dField 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Mar 9 Amilia 136
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb 25 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb 14 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC