Arts Council seeks vendors, artists for Arts in Central Park
March 7 - The Decatur Area Arts council is now accepting applications from vendors and artists interested in participating in this year's Arts in Central Park. The juried art fair is held in Central Park downtown Decatur each year during the fall.
