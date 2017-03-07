Arts Council seeks vendors, artists f...

Arts Council seeks vendors, artists for Arts in Central Park

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Y 103

March 7 - The Decatur Area Arts council is now accepting applications from vendors and artists interested in participating in this year's Arts in Central Park. The juried art fair is held in Central Park downtown Decatur each year during the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb 25 Hotrodelrod 11
Once you go black you're a single mom Feb 17 Proud white mom 1
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb 14 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC