Appellate Court to hear Sweeny vs. Ci...

Appellate Court to hear Sweeny vs. City of Decatur appeal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 95Q

March 6 - It's been nine months since a Macon County judge dismissed former Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney's wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Decatur, but the issue isn't dead yet. A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments tomorrow on Sweeney's appeal of Judge A.G. Webber's June 2016 decision to dismiss Sweeney's case against the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb 25 Hotrodelrod 11
Once you go black you're a single mom Feb 17 Proud white mom 1
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb 14 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Macon County was issued at March 06 at 10:35PM CST

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC