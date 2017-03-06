Appellate Court to hear Sweeny vs. City of Decatur appeal
March 6 - It's been nine months since a Macon County judge dismissed former Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney's wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Decatur, but the issue isn't dead yet. A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments tomorrow on Sweeney's appeal of Judge A.G. Webber's June 2016 decision to dismiss Sweeney's case against the city.
