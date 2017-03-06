Appellate Court to hear Sweeny vs. City of Decatur appeal

March 6 - It's been nine months since a Macon County judge dismissed former Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney's wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Decatur, but the issue isn't dead yet. A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments tomorrow on Sweeney's appeal of Judge A.G. Webber's June 2016 decision to dismiss Sweeney's case against the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.