Warmest February stretch since 1930 underway

Unseasonably warm temperatures expected over the weekend will persist into next week, making it the longest February stretch since 1930. Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says record high temperatures will likely be set across parts of central Illinois Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s, pushing 70. He says the forecast keeps numbers in the 60s through next Thursday.

