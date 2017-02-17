Warmest February stretch since 1930 u...

Warmest February stretch since 1930 underway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Unseasonably warm temperatures expected over the weekend will persist into next week, making it the longest February stretch since 1930. Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says record high temperatures will likely be set across parts of central Illinois Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s, pushing 70. He says the forecast keeps numbers in the 60s through next Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Once you go black you're a single mom Fri Proud white mom 1
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb 14 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC