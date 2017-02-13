Potential $20 Billion Industry For Grain Commodities

Decatur State Senator Andy Manar, Bunker Hill, and Senator Chapin Rose, Mahomet, have introduced legislation to provide tax credits for a potential $20 billion industry in central Illinois. The legislation would create tax credits for manufacturers to create new technologies to develop green-renewable agricultural based products, using corn and soybeans, that could eventually replace fossil fuel based chemical products.

