NAACP Decatur march to take place in Downtown Decatur tomorrow
Saturday, February 25, people will line the streets and march from the Macon County Law Enforcement Center on South Franklin Street to the Decatur Civic Center. The march is designed for the community to come together to discuss what they love about the city and what changes they would like to see in the future.
