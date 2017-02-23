Mild winter saving city, county money
February 23 - The warmer weather has been enjoyable and the lack of snow and ice is also saving the City of Decatur and Macon County money. Fewer instances of snow and ice means less salt usage and less overtime pay for the city's Public Works Department and the Macon County Highway Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|Once you go black you're a single mom
|Feb 17
|Proud white mom
|1
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC