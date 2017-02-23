Lyft now available in Decatur
The rideshare service launched in 54 new cities today, mostly in the Midwest. In Illinois, they launched in cities including Decatur, Kankakee, and Carbondale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Jaz
|10
|Once you go black you're a single mom
|Feb 17
|Proud white mom
|1
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC