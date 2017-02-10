Legislation seeks to boost Illinois' bio-based economy
February 10 - State Senators Chapin Rose and Andy Manar are sponsoring legislation that would grow Illinois' bio-based economy by offering incentives to companies to produce and sell renewable products. Senate Bill 1656 would provide tax credits to businesses that invest in new renewable products made from biomass and other renewable sources.
