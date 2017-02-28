Labor Endorses Candidates for April Election
February 28th - The Legislative Committee of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly has announced their endorsements for the upcoming April 4th Election. In the race for Mayor, the committee has endorsed Julie Moore Wolfe, while in the race for city Council they have endorsed Chris Riley, David Horn and Marty Watkins.
