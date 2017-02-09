Kuhle hopes to give back to community on City Council
February 9 - Decatur City Council candidate Chuck Kuhle says the city has allowed him to be successful and now it's time for him to give back. Kuhle is one of six candidates running for three seats on the Decatur City Council.
