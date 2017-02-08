Kathryn Gartner
Kathryn Ann Gartner, 86, of Peoria, formerly of Hillsboro, Passed away at 2:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born March 29, 1930, in Decatur to the late Haldane and Agnes Bean, she married Hugo Adolph Gartner April 19, 1962, in Urbana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC