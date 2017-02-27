ISU's Lee, Spelman training for shot at NFL
Illinois State center Mark Spelman was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference this past season, his second consecutive on the First Team. Click the video above to see how Illinois State seniors Cameron Lee and Mark Spelman are training with the Indianapolis-based St. Vincent Sports Performance.
