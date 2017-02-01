Illinois School Funding Reform Commission Approves Framework to Create A New School Funding Formula
Illinois- Governor Bruce Rauner's Illinois School Funding Reform Commission today approved a framework that allows members of the General Assembly to create a new school funding formula. The 25 commission members, comprised of five members from each party in each chamber and five members appointed by the Governor, met for over 75 hours in the last six months to reform the school funding formula.
