Illinois lawmakers propose biotechnology tax credits
Two Illinois lawmakers have proposed a plan to offer tax credits to biotechnology businesses in hopes of boosting agricultural jobs in central Illinois. The legislation, introduced by Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet and Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, provides incentives to produce and sell new renewable products made from biomass and other renewable sources.
