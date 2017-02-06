IDOT-funded economic study to improve...

IDOT-funded economic study to improve city's FASTLANE application

February 6 - Decatur and Macon County's bid for a federal FASTLANE grant was bolstered recently after being awarded a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to perform an economic impact study. City Manager Tim Gleason says the city has received word they were being awarded $230,000 from IDOT to perform a study on the economic impact the Eastern Beltway project would have on the region.

