Historic photograph of Abraham Lincoln to be on display in Decatur
Macon County Presiding Judge A.G. Webber announced on February 14 that resident Mark Sorensen had given the court his historic photograph. It was taken by Springfield photographer Alexander Hesler on June 3, 1860, on the eve of Lincoln's nomination for presidency.
