Four Decatur residents receive grants...

Four Decatur residents receive grants from Town and Country Bank

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

DECATUR Four people from Decatur received grants to combat hardship thanks to an online contest presented by Town and Country Bank. Town and Country Bank hosted the 'Your Need, Their Voice, Our Help' campaign and invited residents to share their stories of how the prize money could make a big impact on their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Once you go black you're a single mom 4 hr Proud white mom 1
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Tue Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC