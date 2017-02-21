Evidence in Decatur drug bust deemed inadmissible

In an update to a story WAND brought you last year, more than 27 pounds of marijuana and cocaine can't be used as evidence in a case against a Decatur man arrested in an April drug bust. Decatur police say Keith Halliburton was arrested in connection with the drug bust, during which officers found 27 pounds of marijuana and 328.4 grams of cocaine.

