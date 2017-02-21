DMH receives Level II Trauma Center designation
February 21 - Decatur Memorial Hospital has been designated as a Level II Trauma Center and hospital officials say that means Macon County residents will have access to quality trauma care in Decatur. To be designated a Level II Trauma Center, hospitals must meet rigorous standards for care including having specialized staff, higher and continuous education and training, and they must possess advanced diagnostic equipment.
