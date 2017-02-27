Decatur woman convicted of Medicaid Fraud
February 27 - Illinois State Police officials are announcing the federal conviction of Cassandra Miller, 51, of Decatur, for Medicaid Fraud. Miller pled guilty to the charges of Vendor Fraud on February 21, 2017 in Macon County.
