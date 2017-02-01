Decatur ranks third in world's most a...

Decatur ranks third in world's most affordable housing market survey

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Looking for a new home? According to a new Demographia International Housing Affordability survey, Decatur is a great place to look, as it is listed in the top 10 most affordable housing markets in the world. The survey, which analyzed more than 400 housing markets in nine countries, listed Decatur as tied for third place with Elmira, New York.

