Decatur ranks third in world's most affordable housing market survey
Looking for a new home? According to a new Demographia International Housing Affordability survey, Decatur is a great place to look, as it is listed in the top 10 most affordable housing markets in the world. The survey, which analyzed more than 400 housing markets in nine countries, listed Decatur as tied for third place with Elmira, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC