Decatur designated as Runner Friendly...

Decatur designated as Runner Friendly Community

With numerous parks, lots of paved running lanes, and a safe running environment, Decatur is being recognized as a great place to run. The Decatur Park District and Decatur Running Club made the announcement during a ceremony today at the DISC.

