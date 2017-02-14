Cup of Kindness program wildly popular
February 14 - 200 free cups of coffee or tea have been given out to Decatur-area residents in need as Wildflour CafA©'s Cup of Kindness program has taken off. The program was supposed to begin starting today, but because of immediate interest, Wildflour began selling the free coffee or tea vouchers early.
