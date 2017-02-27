Cubs World Series trophy officially c...

Cubs World Series trophy officially coming to Decatur

February 27 - Chicago Cubs fans and baseball fans alike will get the chance to see the 2016 World Series trophy next week in Decatur. As listed on the Chicago Cubs website and confirmed by Civic Center officials, the trophy will be at the Decatur Civic Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

