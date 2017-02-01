Crime of the Week: Burglary turned Robbery on 12th St.
SPRINGFIELD A man returned home on Monday night to find someone had broken into his house, and they were still there. Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties need the public's help solving a residential burglary that evolved into a robbery.
