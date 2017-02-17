Billingsley BP now looking for new ve...

Billingsley BP now looking for new vehicle in hit-and-run investigation

Saturday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

UPDATE: The company of a tow truck operator who was hit on February 9 says they are now looking for a different kind of car. On Saturday, February 18, Billingsley BP Service Center & Towing published a post, saying they and authorities are now looking for a 2006-13 Chevy Impala, as opposed to a 1998-2002 Taurus.

