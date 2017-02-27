Alison Krauss goes solo again on 'Win...

Alison Krauss goes solo again on 'Windy City'

If Alison Krauss has learned one thing along the way to becoming the musician laden with more Grammy Awards than any other woman in pop history, it's to trust her instincts. So when her intuition told her it was time to step away from her longtime band Union Station to make only her second solo album in two decades, the just-released "Windy City," she went with it.

