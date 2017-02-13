2 Teens Arrested In February 12 Decatur Armed Robbery

The Decatur Police Department says two teens are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly holding up three people at gunpoint. Decatur police say the incident happened at Lincoln Park around 11:00 p.m. on February 12. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say three people came to Decatur from out of town to sell a phone as part of a deal made on a social media site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.