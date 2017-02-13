1 Charged in Car Versus Semi Crash on...

1 Charged in Car Versus Semi Crash on I-72

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

One person is facing charges and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Champaign County early Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-72, near mile post 175.6, at about 2:12 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling the wrong way on I-72 East, while a 2015 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling the correct way near the same area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Oct '16 Robin 133
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
Boxer Dog Sep '16 RDT 1
Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10) Jul '16 OldManBenny 72
Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16) Jul '16 jerryIl 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC