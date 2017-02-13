1 Charged in Car Versus Semi Crash on I-72
One person is facing charges and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Champaign County early Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-72, near mile post 175.6, at about 2:12 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling the wrong way on I-72 East, while a 2015 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling the correct way near the same area.
