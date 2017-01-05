Vinyl resurgence good news for G-B's Books and Records
January 5 - With vinyl remaining popular to the older generation and millennials starting their own collections, G-B's Books and Records in Decatur is enjoying increased foot traffic. Since G-B's is one of the only record shops in the area, many are flocking to the store for the newest record to build their collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec 17
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Robin
|133
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
|Boxer Dog
|Sep '16
|RDT
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Illinois (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|OldManBenny
|72
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jerryIl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC